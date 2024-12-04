Open Menu

Sharjeel Rejects Opposition’s Allegations Regarding Appointments In Universities

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Sharjeel rejects opposition’s allegations regarding appointments in universities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has rejected the allegations leveled by MQM Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami regarding contractual appointments in the universities and said both the parties were attempting to politicize the issue to serve their own agendas.

In a statement, Senior Sindh Minister said that government has nothing to do with the appointments in the varsities as universities were authorize to fill vacancies after fulfilling codal formalities.

He emphasized that misleading the public and creating unnecessary concern within the academic community should be avoided.

He said that the government’s measures aim to bring much-needed reforms to the education sector by ensuring transparency and accountability.

The recruitment policy is being introduced to ensure all appointments are made strictly on merit and with impartiality.

He said that stringent measures have been implemented regarding MDCAT, and strict action is being taken against those found responsible for misconduct. The tests will be conducted under strict supervision at IBA Karachi for the Karachi Division and IBA Sukkur for the rest of Sindh.

Sharjeel Memon said that there would be no change in the syllabus or paper pattern, and only pre-registered candidates would participate. The purpose of this decision is to maintain merit and ensure complete transparency in the admissions to medical and dental colleges of Sindh.

He called for the unity of all stakeholders along with the government for the betterment of the students and teachers of Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan MQM Education Sukkur All Government Institute Of Business Administration Merit Packaging Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

59 minutes ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

1 hour ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

5 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

10 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

19 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan