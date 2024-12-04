Sharjeel rejects opposition’s allegations regarding appointments in universities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has rejected the allegations leveled by MQM Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami regarding contractual appointments in the universities and said both the parties were attempting to politicize the issue to serve their own agendas.

In a statement, Senior Sindh Minister said that government has nothing to do with the appointments in the varsities as universities were authorize to fill vacancies after fulfilling codal formalities.

He emphasized that misleading the public and creating unnecessary concern within the academic community should be avoided.

He said that the government’s measures aim to bring much-needed reforms to the education sector by ensuring transparency and accountability.

The recruitment policy is being introduced to ensure all appointments are made strictly on merit and with impartiality.

He said that stringent measures have been implemented regarding MDCAT, and strict action is being taken against those found responsible for misconduct. The tests will be conducted under strict supervision at IBA Karachi for the Karachi Division and IBA Sukkur for the rest of Sindh.

Sharjeel Memon said that there would be no change in the syllabus or paper pattern, and only pre-registered candidates would participate. The purpose of this decision is to maintain merit and ensure complete transparency in the admissions to medical and dental colleges of Sindh.

He called for the unity of all stakeholders along with the government for the betterment of the students and teachers of Sindh.