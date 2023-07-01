Sharjeel remembers martyred soldiers in prayers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that the people should also remember in their prayers the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during defending the country's borders.

Addressing a press conference at Rawal House in Tandojam here on Thursday, he underlined the need for unity across the political spectrum.

"The political pygmies have kept running a mudslinging campaign, using social media for their nefarious ambitions to spread hatred and malicious propaganda," he criticized.

The provincial minister said he had come to know through his sources that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi wanted to escape from the country.

Commenting on the attacks on the military's establishments allegedly by the PTI's workers on May 9 in reaction to Khan's arrest, Memon said The army did not react to the onslaught to avoid bloodshed and loss of lives.

However, he said all the elements responsible or involved in the May 9 the incident would be brought to justice.

He maintained that the pace of quitting the PTI was faster than the the speed when the people had joined that party.

"The PTI wasn't a political party," he reiterated.

Memon underscored that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wanted to see the general elections taking place at the time as prescribed in the constitution so that a democratically elected government could serve the people.

The provincial minister said the Sindh government had been trying to rehabilitate the people affected by the heavy rains and floods during the last monsoon season.

He assured that soon new houses would be built for the affected people whose houses were damaged or destroyed.

Memon pointed out that the Foreign Minister and PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in that regard had sought the Federal allocation of the requisite funds.

The Sindh Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon was also present on the occasion.