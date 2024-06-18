Sharjeel said nation remembered Kashmiris, Palestinians as they celebrated Eidul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said as the nation celebrated Eidul Azha the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine were also remembered in the prayer and subsequent celebrations.

Talking to the media after offering Eid Namaz in Tandojam here on Monday Memon said Eid was an occasion which made all Muslims rise above their petty differences and to unite in peace and harmony.

He also advised the political parties to desist from criticism at least during the occasion of Eid.

Responding to a question the minister said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had shared its concerns over the Federal budget with the government.

Nevertheless, the minister favoured the attempt of bringing the citizens in the tax net.

He maintained that nowhere in the world it happened that the people evaded tax and in return they were still offered affordable electricity, gas and water.

Memon said a crackdown was underway against the drug peddlers in Hyderabad, adding that the action would continue until that menace could be uprooted.

According to him, he was personally heading the ongoing operation against narcotics.

He recalled that before kickstarting the action the drug peddlers were issued a warning that a zero tolerance would be shown towards that illicit and health hazardous crime.

The minister said action was also being taken against the robbers and street criminals in Sindh's cities.

When about the civic and development issues in Hyderabad the minister acknowledged that the challenges did exist.

However, he asserted that the government and its entire machinery was working to address those issues to facilitate the public.

When asked about the upcoming monsoon rains he told that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had issued directives to the officials to prepare for the rain emergency.

But he pointed out that a cloud burst like situation even made a developed city like Dubai become inundated.

Memon also prayed for the departed souls of slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani and for deceased Ishaq Mangrio.

