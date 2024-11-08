- Home
Sharjeel Says PPP Understands Pain Of Flood Victims, Housing Project Is More Than A Project
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government's People's Housing Scheme is more than just a project.
The leadership of the Pakistan People's Party and the government of Sindh understand the pain of those, who lost their homes and everything in the floods, a communique said on Friday.
He said, 'Chairman of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision goes beyond building houses; it is about public service and restoring hope and dignity of the flood victims.
The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government was not only building new houses for 2.
1 million families but also rebuilding their lives.
Under the guidance of the PPP Chairman, the Sindh government was actively working to restore the dignity of the flood victims.
He said that the housing project was a testament to the Sindh government’s unwavering support for the people, and that the People's Party consistently prioritized public service and overall welfare.
Sindh government had shown what the true public service meant. He further said that from BISP to housing projects, all the initiatives launched by the PPP were models for other provinces.
