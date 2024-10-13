Open Menu

Sharjeel Says PTI Following Anti-national Agenda

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Sindh Information, Excise and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insad (PTI) was not working for Pakistan’s politics but for the protection of zionist interests.

In a communique issued on Sunday, he said that PTI leadership was following foreign, and anti-national agendas.

Sharjeel said that PTI's absence from APC against Israeli aggression in Palestine had exposed its ties with Israel.

