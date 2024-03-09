Open Menu

Sharjeel Says Zardari To Strengthen Federation As President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Partys (PPP's) MPA and former Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Memon recalled that for the first time in the history of Pakistan Zardari had emerged as a president in 2008 who transferred his authority to the parliament in order to make that institution more stronger.

He credited the President for launching the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and for giving more financial shares to the provinces through the renewed National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

He expressed hope that during his upcoming tenure the President would play a pivotal part to make the federation stronger.

Memon believed that a new journey towards progress and prosperity would be started in the country.

