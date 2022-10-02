Sharjeel surprised at pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan on holiday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon while reacting to Imran Khan's pre arrest bail said that the PTI chief got bail on Sunday.

In a tweet on his Twitter account, the minister reminded that Imran Khan always stated in his speeches that he was not afraid of arrests.

Then, why he was hiding and asking for protection in Punjab, KPK.