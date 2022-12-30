UrduPoint.com

Sharjeel Terms Jail Pictures At Social Media As Fake

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Sharjeel terms jail pictures at social media as fake

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a response to the pictures of children in jail being circulated on social media, said that 129 Afghan women are imprisoned for illegally living in Pakistan, however, the children are not under arrest.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a response to the pictures of children in jail being circulated on social media, said that 129 Afghan women are imprisoned for illegally living in Pakistan, however, the children are not under arrest.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Memon said the pictures of Sindh jails are fake. The minister said that 178 children are being kept with their mothers as the law states that children under seven are to be kept with their mothers.

Stressing that the minors are not arrested, the information minister said these children are kept with their parents, but they are not prisoners.

He added that women belonging to other countries, living illegally in Pakistan, are also in jails.

Memon said that none of the pictures on social media is of Sindh jail, adding that they have checked all the prisons. There is no jail for children in Landhi, he added.

The provincial minister further said that about 75 prisoners who are under trial are women. He added that the Sindh government will deport them after they complete their two-month sentence.

Talking about the economic situation of the country, Memon said that inflation is on the rise in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Information Minister Jail Social Media Landhi Women All Government

Recent Stories

Central Bank jacks up rates for export financing

Central Bank jacks up rates for export financing

1 minute ago
 Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter ties knot with N ..

Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter ties knot with Naseer Nasir

9 minutes ago
 RDA demolishes structure illegally raised on publi ..

RDA demolishes structure illegally raised on public land

1 minute ago
 Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair Wanted to Encourage Put ..

Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair Wanted to Encourage Putin to Embrace Western Values - ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai’s specialised executive committee complete ..

Dubai’s specialised executive committee completes preparations to ensure safe ..

14 minutes ago
 BIPP launches annual report at LCCI

BIPP launches annual report at LCCI

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.