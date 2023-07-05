Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

Provincial Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has termed July 5 as a Black Day in the country's history and said that if there was no conspiracy against Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan would have been a superpower

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has termed July 5 as a Black Day in the country's history and said that if there was no conspiracy against Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan would have been a superpower.

In his message on the occasion of July 5, Sharjeel Memon said that the process of development and prosperity of Pakistan was stopped by ending the government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

If the democratic government of Shaheed Bhutto had not been removed and the country would have been developed, he said.