Sharjeel urges to remember flood-hit people of last year, help deserving ones

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday said the people should remember the flood affected people of the last year and that they should help the deserving ones.

Addressing a press conference at Rawal House in Tandojam here, he said the Sindh government had been trying to rehabilitate the people affected by the heavy rains and floods during the last monsoon season.

He assured that soon new houses would be built for the affected people whose houses were damaged or destroyed.

Memon pointed out that the Foreign Minister and PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in that regard had sought the Federal allocation of the requisite funds.

The provincial minister said people should also remember in their prayers the soldiers defending the country's borders and the law enforcement agencies busy in security.

Memon underlined the need of unity across the political spectrum saying only by joining hands people of Pakistan could defeat their external and internal enemies.

"The political pygmies have kept running a mudslinging campaign, using the social media for their nefarious ambitions to spread hatred and malicious propaganda," he observed.

The provincial minister said he had come to know through his sources that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to escape from the country. "But the fact is the ground has been set very recently and now he would learn the adversities of incarceration," he added.

Commenting on the attacks on the military's establishments allegedly by the PTI's workers on May 9 in reaction to PTI chairman's arrest, Memon said the army did not react to the onslaught to avoid bloodshed and loss of lives.

However, he said all the elements responsible or involved in the May 9 incident would be brought to the book.

He maintained that the pace of quitting the PTI was faster than the speed with which the people had joined that party.

"The PTI wasn't a political party with its roots among the public," he reiterated.

Memon underscored that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wanted to see the general elections taking place at the time as prescribed in the constitution so that a democratically elected government could serve the people.

The Sindh Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon was also present on the occasion.