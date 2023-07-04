Sharjeel vehemently condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon while vehemently condemning the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, has said that the people around the world have condemned the incident regardless of their religion and termed it a heinous act.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he regretted that the load-shedding of electricity was continue in rural Sindh and the period of electricity load-shedding in the metropolis had also been increased.

The Provincial Information Minister urged the Prime Minister Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of the load-shedding to provide relief to the people of the Sindh province.

He said that the people were in difficulty due the non-availability of the electricity.

Speaking on allegations of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sharjeel Memon said that JI had been busy in fake propaganda against the Sindh government and Pakistan People's Party for a few days.

He said that the JI secured few votes than PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates also did not vote them.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate an enquiry into funds of JI's subsidiary namely Al-Khidmat.

He also invited JI to join hands with PPP for the welfare of the Karachiites.

Sharjeel said that the elected representatives of PPP took active part in the cleanliness work on Eidul Adha.

He said that PTI reposed their trust in a Chief Justice, which he termed as a tactic to bring judiciary under pressure.

He alleged that former Prime Minister Imran Khan looted Toshakhana.

The Minister said that Imran Khan wanted to bring Saqib Nisar back to the same post. He said that Saqib Nisar regularized the residence of the PTI chief.

He said that Imran Khan must be made accountable and an enquiry be initiated against him to ascertain how he minted money.

Sharjeel said that PPP wanted to see supremacy of the constitution and law in the country. He said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Japan for the betterment of country's economy, bilateral trade and opportunities for the youth.

Replying to a question, he said that Imran Khan celebrated Eidul Adha in air-conditioned rooms and his workers spend the auspicious days behind bars.

Replying to another question, he said that Bilawal played role in failing nefarious designs of India against Pakistan.

Answering a question, he hoped that after stand-by agreement with IMF inflation will come down.