Sharjeel visits quarantine center to review arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Deputy Commissioner and SSP visited Labour apartments Quarantine centre at Hyderabad - T M Khan road and reviewed arrangements made for corona virus patients admitted there.

During visit, they inquired after health of the patients. Doctors also briefed them regarding treatment being provided to the patients.

MPA Sharjeel Memon said "it was our priority to provide maximum available facilities to them as they were our guests.

Sindh government was providing every possible protection to the people from corona virus pandemic, Sharjeel said and added that our doctors and paramedical staff are national heroes and their lives are at stake.

All doctors and paramedical staff are role models for our society, he said and requested people to pray for them.