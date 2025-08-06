Sharjeel Welcomes Senate Committee’s Efforts For KCR Revival
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has welcomed the efforts of the Senate Committee on Railways for the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), terming it a vital step toward improving urban mobility in Karachi.
Speaking on the ongoing progress, Memon said that the Sindh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, is fully committed to completing the KCR project at all costs. He emphasized that contacts with global partners, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), are actively underway to secure international support and investment.
Sharjeel reiterated that the provincial government considers the KCR a priority project and is determined to fast-track its execution.
He also expressed hope for continued cooperation from the federal government in overcoming hurdles facing the project.
He further stated that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority has been directed to collaborate closely with Pakistan Railways to accelerate progress. Once completed, the KCR will serve as a critical transit facility for Karachi’s population of 25 million.
Memon also appreciated the recommendations put forward by the Senate Committee and expressed optimism that the existing obstacles will soon be resolved.
