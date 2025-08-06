Open Menu

Sharjeel Welcomes Senate Committee’s Efforts For KCR Revival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Sharjeel welcomes Senate Committee’s efforts for KCR revival

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has welcomed the efforts of the Senate Committee on Railways for the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), terming it a vital step toward improving urban mobility in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has welcomed the efforts of the Senate Committee on Railways for the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), terming it a vital step toward improving urban mobility in Karachi.

Speaking on the ongoing progress, Memon said that the Sindh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, is fully committed to completing the KCR project at all costs. He emphasized that contacts with global partners, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), are actively underway to secure international support and investment.

Sharjeel reiterated that the provincial government considers the KCR a priority project and is determined to fast-track its execution.

He also expressed hope for continued cooperation from the federal government in overcoming hurdles facing the project.

He further stated that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority has been directed to collaborate closely with Pakistan Railways to accelerate progress. Once completed, the KCR will serve as a critical transit facility for Karachi’s population of 25 million.

Memon also appreciated the recommendations put forward by the Senate Committee and expressed optimism that the existing obstacles will soon be resolved.

Recent Stories

Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Ha ..

Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through n ..

Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through new maritime ferry agreement

8 minutes ago
 HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to ..

HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to SMEs

8 minutes ago
 PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to rec ..

PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to record 145,088

8 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seat ..

Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..

2 hours ago
Children eat meals while listening to my item song ..

Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's regional exports increase 2.08 pc in FY ..

Pakistan's regional exports increase 2.08 pc in FY 2025

8 minutes ago
 Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears ..

Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade

3 hours ago
 UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collabo ..

UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration

3 hours ago
 China, Pakistan ink MoU to establish Global South ..

China, Pakistan ink MoU to establish Global South Research Center

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan