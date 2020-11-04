Sharjil Karim Kharal posted as DIG Hyderabad

Sharjil Karim Kharal, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range, vice Naeem Ahmed Shaikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Sharjil Karim Kharal, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range, vice Naeem Ahmed Shaikh.

According to a notification, Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as DIG Hyderabad was transferred and posted as DIG Police, Training Sindh, Karachi with immediate effect and until further orders.