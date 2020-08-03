Sharma condemns illegal occupation of Kashmir by India

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Human Rights Activist Krishan Sharma Monday said illegal occupation of Kashmir by India was a clear violation of charter of united nation and violations of human right laws.

We stand with Kashmir peoples and express support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)and their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions, he said this talking to APP here.

On August 05 2019, Fascist Modi repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping IIOJK of its special status, he added.

Sharma said a military siege and communications blackout has been in place in IIOJK since August 5.

He further said it was indigenous movement for freedom and we would continue to support till they get freedom from illegal action by India.

He urged to International communities and organizations to protect the political rights of Kashmir people and also help them to get freedom from illegal occupation of India.