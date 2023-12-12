Sharmila asks political parties to avoid political point-scoring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) People’s Party (PPP) Leader Sharmila Farooqi Tuesday said that her party was ready to play on every kind of pitch

and asked all other political parties to avoid political point-scoring ahead of elections.

Talking to a private news channel, she stressed that all political parties should jointly work for the elimination of ditching political loyalties to ensure political stability and a clean political system.

Sharmila said that free, fair and transparent elections were always in the interest of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). We only demand level playing field for all the parties in the elections.

She said that the PPP was a democratic party and it would go to people's court.