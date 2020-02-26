Sharmila Farooqi becomes MPA

(@fidahassanain)

ECP issues notification for Sharmila Farooqi who was elected on the seat of Shehnaz Ansari w ho was killed last week over a land dispute.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) PPP Sharmila Farooqi has become member of the Sindh Assembly, the reports say. She has been elected as member of the provincial legislature on a resereved seat.

Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notification for PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi on the seat that fell vacant after former MPA Shehnaz Begum was killed last week over land dispute.

Sharmila Farooq is active member of provincial ruling PPP. Long ago, answering to a question that why she was not given ticket she had responded that she was angry with “some leaders” in the party but not from PPP-Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

She had stated that she was very close to Asif Ali Zardari instead of Faryal Talpur. Shehnaz Ansari was killed by a relative last week over a dispute of piece of land.