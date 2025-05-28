Sharmila Farooqi Urges For National Solidarity, Dialogue On 'Youm-e-Takbeer"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Leader Sharmila Farooqi Wednesday congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, highlighting the significance of democratic principles, national unity and constructive dialogue in overcoming the challenges we face, both domestically and internationally.
In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi urged for national solidarity and dialogue on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, emphasizing that by putting aside differences and working towards a common goal, Pakistan can overcome its challenges and build a stronger future.
"We stand united with our armed forces to protect our motherland from any internal or external threat," she
stressed.
"She expressed gratitude to the armed forces and past heroes for their determination and bravery in protecting the
nation.
"
Responding a query about PPP and PTI clash in KPK , Sharmila Farooqi strongly condemned the actions of Ali Amin Gandapur, particularly the steps taken against individuals participating in peaceful protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
She emphasized that restricting people's right to peaceful assembly and protest is unacceptable and goes against democratic principles.
The PPP leader expressed concern over the lack of work and initiatives that address the genuine grievances of the people, which often leads to such protests.
She reiterated the importance of respecting citizens' rights and engaging in constructive dialogue to resolve issues.
The PPP believes in the power of democracy and the sacrifices of our martyrs. We urge PTI to show maturity and prioritize the public interest by uniting for the greater good of our nation.
