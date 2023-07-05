Open Menu

Sharmila Farooqui Calls For Introducing Reforms In Taxation System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Sharmila Farooqui calls for introducing reforms in taxation system

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh MPA, Sharmila Farooqui Wednesday called for bringing big fishes into the tax net and for introducing reforms in the taxation system to achieve durable economic progress.

"Pakistan's survival is linked to tax collection as no nation that relies on loans can maintain its pride," she said while talking to ptv news channel.

She appreciated that the PDM-led government was making hectic efforts to revive the economy, adding, the signing of a staff-level agreement with IMF was a great success of government policy and measures.

She said political stability and the end of polarization in the country were the need of hour, adding, Pakistan had to take some tough economic decisions to comply with the conditions of IMF, but the programme was necessary for Pakistan's economy and growth.

Under the IMF programme, the record stock exchange, decrease rate of the Dollar and down gold rates were witnessed in the market which bring further financial discipline to the economy.

Sharmila Farooqui said that the IMF programme would now open financing of multilateral financial institutions as well as from bilateral creditors.

Replying to a question, she urged that we need to work positively for the welfare of the state instead of politics and we need to control expenditure as well.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan IMF Stock Exchange Dollar Progress Gold Market From Government Agreement PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

11 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

12 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

12 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

12 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

12 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

12 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

12 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

12 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan