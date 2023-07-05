Sharmila Farooqui calls for introducing reforms in taxation system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh MPA, Sharmila Farooqui Wednesday called for bringing big fishes into the tax net and for introducing reforms in the taxation system to achieve durable economic progress.

"Pakistan's survival is linked to tax collection as no nation that relies on loans can maintain its pride," she said while talking to ptv news channel.

She appreciated that the PDM-led government was making hectic efforts to revive the economy, adding, the signing of a staff-level agreement with IMF was a great success of government policy and measures.

She said political stability and the end of polarization in the country were the need of hour, adding, Pakistan had to take some tough economic decisions to comply with the conditions of IMF, but the programme was necessary for Pakistan's economy and growth.

Under the IMF programme, the record stock exchange, decrease rate of the Dollar and down gold rates were witnessed in the market which bring further financial discipline to the economy.

Sharmila Farooqui said that the IMF programme would now open financing of multilateral financial institutions as well as from bilateral creditors.

Replying to a question, she urged that we need to work positively for the welfare of the state instead of politics and we need to control expenditure as well.