Sharmila Pays Glowing Tribute To Liaqat Ali Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member Sindh Assembly, Sharmila Farooqui while paying glowing tribute to leaders of Pakistan Movement, said that August 11 was a memorable day in history of the country as Quaid Millat Liaquat Ali Khan introduced the national flag of Pakistan in the then Legislative Assembly

Addressing the Payam-e-Pakistan event organized by Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Committee here at Flagstaff House, here on Thursday, she said that Pakistan was achieved after tireless struggle and countless sacrifices of our forefathers, so we should value it.

Services of the first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, for the cause of establishment and development of Pakistan could never be forgotten, she said adding that democracy in the country would have continued to flourish without any misadventure if Liaquat Ali Khan was not martyred or conspirators of his murder were brought to book.

In the ceremony, children from various schools recited the National Anthem, while Sharmila Farooqui cut the cake and hoisted the national flag.

The event was attended by media persons, representatives of various organizations and a large number of citizens.

