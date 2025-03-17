Open Menu

SHARP Conducts Theatre Workshop To Promote Peace, Social Harmony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Society for Human Rights and Prisoners' Aid (SHARP), in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), conducted a one-day theatre workshop at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday.

The workshop, held under the European Union-funded project "AMAN-KAAR (Performers for Peace)," aimed to bring together youth from diverse backgrounds to foster social cohesion, inclusivity, harmony, tolerance, and peaceful co-existence while countering violent extremism.

Students from various departments of the university participated in the workshop, transforming their real-life experiences into powerful stories and scenes. The initiative showcased the power of performing arts in nurturing dialogue, promoting unity, and overcoming division and conflict.

Through interactive exercises and theatrical techniques, students explored themes of empathy, resilience, and constructive conflict resolution.

The workshop enhanced their creative expression and equipped them with skills to become peace ambassadors within their communities.

Senior faculty members and university representatives commended SHARP and Aman-Kaar's efforts, emphasizing the critical role of youth engagement in building a peaceful and tolerant society. The event concluded with a collective commitment from participants to use performing arts as a medium for social change and advocacy for peace.

Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies, Prof. Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Abro, led the workshop, which was actively participated by Ahmed Memon, Dr Sahib Oad, Nadeem Diou, Farhan Ali Noonari, Abdul Hayee, Shafqat Ali Chachar, and students from different departments.

