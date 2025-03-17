SHARP Conducts Theatre Workshop To Promote Peace, Social Harmony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Society for Human Rights and Prisoners' Aid (SHARP), in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), conducted a one-day theatre workshop at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday.
The workshop, held under the European Union-funded project "AMAN-KAAR (Performers for Peace)," aimed to bring together youth from diverse backgrounds to foster social cohesion, inclusivity, harmony, tolerance, and peaceful co-existence while countering violent extremism.
Students from various departments of the university participated in the workshop, transforming their real-life experiences into powerful stories and scenes. The initiative showcased the power of performing arts in nurturing dialogue, promoting unity, and overcoming division and conflict.
Through interactive exercises and theatrical techniques, students explored themes of empathy, resilience, and constructive conflict resolution.
The workshop enhanced their creative expression and equipped them with skills to become peace ambassadors within their communities.
Senior faculty members and university representatives commended SHARP and Aman-Kaar's efforts, emphasizing the critical role of youth engagement in building a peaceful and tolerant society. The event concluded with a collective commitment from participants to use performing arts as a medium for social change and advocacy for peace.
Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies, Prof. Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Abro, led the workshop, which was actively participated by Ahmed Memon, Dr Sahib Oad, Nadeem Diou, Farhan Ali Noonari, Abdul Hayee, Shafqat Ali Chachar, and students from different departments.
Recent Stories
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHARP Conducts Theatre Workshop to Promote Peace, Social Harmony1 minute ago
-
Faisal stadium renovation work gets top priority: DC Muzaffargarh31 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh41 minutes ago
-
ICT admin clamps down on organized begging: 28 arrested in city-wide sweep41 minutes ago
-
Toy guns, firecrackers banned under Section 14441 minutes ago
-
SSUET Chancellor visits AI Smart Classrooms at KU's UBIT41 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Seize Large Cache of Unregistered Cigarettes41 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court41 minutes ago
-
10 settlements digitalized in Lodhran district: ADCR41 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting 10-year-old girl41 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for corruption41 minutes ago
-
New Delhi won’t be able to suppress Kashmiris’ just struggle for freedom: APHC41 minutes ago