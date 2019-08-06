UrduPoint.com
Sharp Urges Skilled Youth To Tighten Belt To Serve Family,country

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:26 PM

USAID provincial director Kevin Sharp urged the skilled youth to tighten belts to serve their families and their country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) USAID provincial director Kevin Sharp urged the skilled youth to tighten belts to serve their families and their country.

He was addressing a ceremony here Tuesday for distribution of tool kits and certificates among the youth who recently completed their training to acquire skills of various vocations under USAID Punjab Youth Workforce Development Project (PYWDP).

Kevin Sharp said, he was happy to see the faces of youngsters glowing with hope for a bright future and added he was confident these promising youth would be contributing positively for the country's development once they set foot on practical life trajectory.

Poverty was the biggest challenge confronting south Punjab, said Sharp adding that it can be overpowered by encouraging youth to acquire technical skills. He said that technical skill not only ensures good earning but also contribute to country's development.

Sharp disclosed that over 10000 youngsters who got training under USAID-PYWDP acquiring different skills have joined the practical life and earning good.

He said that USAID also extended help to these youngsters in the form of extending skills, soft term interest-free loans and financial assistance besides tool kits to build their life.

He said that USAID and USA were taking steps to enable youngsters earn livelihood in a dignified manner.

USAID Punjab director also thanked local governments, Tevta, Cothm, BISP and other departments' authorities for extending cooperation under youth welfare initiatives.

PYWDP Chief of Party Qaisar Nadeem said that they were doing whatever they can to enable youth be a good and productive citizen and it was now up to the skilled youth how they contribute to the national development process.

Groups of students, clad in traditional attire depicting cultural identity of all the provinces, sang national songs and demonstrated their talent in tableaus in line with upcoming independence day celebrations.

Akhuwwat and Cothm officials gave a briefing to students on different vocations and soft term loans.

