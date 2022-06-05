UrduPoint.com

Sharshamo-Tangi To Chinoo PCC Road Inaugurated In Buner

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Sharshamo-Tangi to Chinoo PCC Road inaugurated in Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communication and Construction, Riaz Khan here on Sunday said that the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was working on its welfare-oriented agenda to fulfill long standing demands of people.

Talking to media men after inauguration of Sharshamo-Tangi to Chinoo PCC Road in district Buner, Riaz Khan extended his felicitation to Buner people for participating in PTI public gathering at large and said that opponents were busy in defaming the political culture and politicians.

The Advisor said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had given heavy mandate to PTI since 2013 and all the pledges made with masses would be fulfilled at all cost.

He said the provincial government has spread a network of uplift schemes across the province which would not only benefit the area people but also help create employment opportunities for locals.

Riaz Khan urged the Party workers to restrain from criticizing any of their subordinates, adding that each and every party worker was much respectable for us.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Buner Sunday Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

5 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

14 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

14 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.