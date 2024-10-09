Shaukat Advises Taxpayers To Approach Federal Tax Ombudsman For Relief
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for Hazara Region Shaukat Mehmood Wednesday has encouraged taxpayers to seek assistance from the Federal Tax Ombudsman in case of illegal tax procedures, unjust notices, or delays in receiving rightful refunds from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR). He expressed these views while addressing a press briefing at Abbottabad Press Club.
Shaukat Mehmood highlighted that the FTO's actions have enabled many taxpayers to receive their due payments, ensuring fairness in tax collection without harassment.
He explained that taxpayers can file complaints through various channels, including the FTO website, email, mobile app, FTO portal, or by post, without needing to visit the office physically. Upon receiving a complaint, the FTO contacts the FBR, sets a response deadline, and ensures prompt resolution, Shaukat Mehmood stated. Those unable to attend hearings in person are offered the option of participating via video link.
Mehmood assured that complaints are resolved within 60 days, with implementation of the Ombudsman’s decisions ensured within 45 days. He said that the FBR is legally required to refund the taxpayer and report its actions.
Advisor FTO said that non-compliance by any officer results in a show-cause notice, which can negatively impact their career progression, while the decisions made by the Tax Ombudsman have led to payments amounting to millions of rupees.
He also stressed the vital role of the media in raising awareness among the public, as many taxpayers suffer due to a lack of information. The media should actively promote knowledge about taxpayer rights and available remedies.
Established in 2000, the Federal Tax Ombudsman institution was designed to protect taxpayers from the mismanagement of FBR officials and their subordinate offices. A regional office for the FTO is located in Mirpur, Hazara Division, to address local complaints.
