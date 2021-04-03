UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Ali A Pride Of Pakistan: Shafqat Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:03 PM

Shaukat Ali a pride of Pakistan: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education, National Heritage and Culture Division, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday condoled the death of world famed Pakistani singer Shaukat Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education, National Heritage and Culture Division, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday condoled the death of world famed Pakistani singer Shaukat Ali.

The Minister paid tribute to the legendary singer for his contributions to the music world, said a press release issued here.

Shaukat Ali was a pride of Pakistan, his unique style and voice was equally popular at home and abroad. His love for the country and the music always reflected in his performance, the minister said.

He said the versatile artist won not only awards but also the love of Pakistani people by presenting national songs and specially the "Jag Utha Hai Sara Watan" in 1965 was a great source of aspiration for the people of Pakistan.

The minister said Shaukat Ali represented Pakistan abroad especially in India in 1982 at the Asian Games in New Delhi, adding he would remain alive through his music in our hearts.

His death was a great loss to the art world, the minister commented adding. He prayed that Allah Almighty bless the departed soul with eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

