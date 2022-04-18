Shaukat Ali assumes charges as Commissioner Malakand

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai assumed charge as Commissioner Malakand Division on Monday and started performing duties

On this occasion, the newly posted Divisional Commissioner was given a detailed briefing.

He also met visitors and took briefings from the staff of the Office and issued directives for convening a meeting regarding development schemes as soon as possible.

Earlier, on arrival in the office a contingent of Malakand Levies presented him the guard of honour.