Shaukat Ali Assumes Charges As Commissioner Malakand

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 06:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Shaukat Ali Yousafzai assumed charge as Commissioner Malakand Division on Monday and started performing duties.

On this occasion, the newly posted Divisional Commissioner was given a detailed briefing.

He also met visitors and took briefings from the staff of the Office and issued directives for convening a meeting regarding development schemes as soon as possible.

Earlier, on arrival in the office a contingent of Malakand Levies presented him the guard of honour.

