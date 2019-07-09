Shaukat Ali Yousafzai demands probe into 'video drama'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday called for a probe into alleged offer of money to the accountability court judge, who was hearing references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday called for a probe into alleged offer of money to the accountability court judge, who was hearing references against former prime minister

The KP minister, in a statement, said it should also be investigated as to who had made the offer to the judge and posted fake audio and video on the social media.

He said the accountability judge had declared the video as false and fabricated. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was expert in making fabricating cases against the judiciary and bribing the judges, he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the drama of fake audio and video should be brought to its logical end.

He alleged that the PML-N had a 'group of corrupt mafia' who had made the institutions corrupt in the past through their coercive measures.

He said Maryam Safdar and other PML-N leaders were trying to defame the judiciary as per their past practice.

Maryam Safdar, he said, was busy in her 'Abu Bachao Tehreek'. In the process, she wanted to get the process of accountability stopped by making the institutions controversial, he added.