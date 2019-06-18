UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Slams Opposition For Boycotting KP Assembly Budget Proceeding

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:52 PM

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai slams opposition for boycotting KP assembly budget proceeding

Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday strongly criticized opposition for boycotting budget proceeding in KP Assembly, saying the opposition should have heard the budget speech

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday strongly criticized opposition for boycotting budget proceeding in KP Assembly, saying the opposition should have heard the budget speech.

Talking to media after budget proceeding, Shaukat Yousafzai said being the public representatives the opposition members were supposed to hear the budget speech to suggest their recommendations for public welfare instead of agitating for their detained leaders.

He said in a recent meeting between the government and opposition at Speaker's Chamber regarding budget, the government assured to meet the demands of opposition but as to why the opposition boycotted the assembly proceedings and tore budget papers was not understandable.

He said the opposition's boycott was apparently aimed to pressurize the government for release of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardar and PMLN's Nawaz Sharif adding Zardari and Nawaz Sharif looted the national kitty and destroyed the country's economy and the government would not succumb to any pressure.

"Soon more corruption cases against others would be surfaced," Shaukat said.

He said the KP government presented unprecedented tax free budget and decreased salaries of cabinet members by 12 percent as part of austerity measures.

The Minister said the government has allocated separate funds for backwards districts especially merged districts in education, health, sports and others sectors to bring them at par with settle areas.

Related Topics

Assembly Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Chamber Media Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Food Security and Research, WWF, and I ..

1 minute ago

Cypriot President Hopes EU Summit to Take Firm Sta ..

3 minutes ago

China allocates 50 mln yuan for disaster relief in ..

3 minutes ago

XEn Irrigation appointed as Flood Emergency Office ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Administration Preparing to Bypass Congress ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, UAE to foster labour, human resources se ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.