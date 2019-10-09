Shaukat Ali Yousafzai urges public to inform authorities about use of substandard materials in projects

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here Wednesday urged public to report use of substandard materials in development projects so that timely action should be taken against the responsible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here Wednesday urged public to report use of substandard materials in development projects so that timely action should be taken against the responsible.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of district Shangla at his office. The minister assured the delegation to address deprivations of the area people and said that district Shangla would be developed like other parts of the country.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was taking special interest in development of backward districts and keeping in view his instructions massive uplift schemes have been started in the Shangla included approval for establishment of Degree College, up-gradation of health centers, construction of different schools, projects of clean drinking water and constructions pavements and roads.

Yousafzai said that PTI government is serving people irrespective of their political affiliations adding various other political leaders and masses have expressed confidence over government and joined PTI.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over approvals of new developmental project for district Shangla and praised Shaukat Yousafzai for his efforts to uplift Shangla.