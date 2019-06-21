Shaukat announces Rs 300,000 compensation to lightning hit families

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over three persons killed in lightning strike in suburbs of Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over three persons killed in lightning strike in suburbs of Shangla district.

In a statement , he expressed sympathies and condolence with bereaved families.

Shaukat Yousafzai also announced compensation amount of Rs 300,000 to each family of deceased and Rs 100,000 to each injured.

He also directed Deputy Commissioner Shangla to give all possible help to poor families of lightning strike.