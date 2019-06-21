UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaukat Announces Rs 300,000 Compensation To Lightning Hit Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:10 PM

Shaukat announces Rs 300,000 compensation to lightning hit families

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over three persons killed in lightning strike in suburbs of Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over three persons killed in lightning strike in suburbs of Shangla district.

In a statement , he expressed sympathies and condolence with bereaved families.

Shaukat Yousafzai also announced compensation amount of Rs 300,000 to each family of deceased and Rs 100,000 to each injured.

He also directed Deputy Commissioner Shangla to give all possible help to poor families of lightning strike.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Poor Shangla Family All

Recent Stories

Punjab University Academic Staff Association to or ..

2 minutes ago

Iran gave 2 warnings before downing US drone: gene ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University commemorates 52nd Foundati ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing new airport to generate 600,000 jobs

2 minutes ago

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

22 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.