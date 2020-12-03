UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Asks Opposition To Refrain From Politicizing BRT Etc

Thu 03rd December 2020

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the opposition is politicizing the much important flagship projects like Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Billion Trees Tsunami (BTAP).

In a statement, Shoukat Yousafzai said that despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the opposition held its political gathering in Pesahawar . The provincial government did not stop the opposition from holding rallies but only warned of taking legal actions against the organizer for holding such gatherings in crucial pandemic situations, he said.

The provincial minister said that BTAP and BRT are the flagship projects of this government which is being made controversial by the opposition for their malafide intentions.

He said that Peshawar's BRT was not just a bus service but had additional features including commercial plazas, construction of depots and the purchase of buses, and additional 68 KM of feeder routes.

Shaukat Yousafzai said BTAP has claimed international repute for its impact and transparency.

He said that COVID-19 is a reality but the opposition is playing with the lives of the people which cannot be allowed. He said that Pakistan People's Party has adopted double standard by implementing lockdown in Sindh and holding rallies in other provinces.

