Shaukat Basra Appointed PTI Deputy Secretary Information

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed Shaukat Basra as central deputy secretary information of the party.

The notification of new appointment was issued by PTI Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad on Thursday.

