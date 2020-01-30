Shaukat Basra appointed PTI deputy secretary information

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed Shaukat Basra as central deputy secretary information of the party

The notification of new appointment was issued by PTI Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad on Thursday.