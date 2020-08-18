Shaukat congratulates Prime Minister over completion of two years tenure successfully

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on completion of two years governmental tenure successfully, saying, the troubled country has got back on track in two years due to tough, right and timely decisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on completion of two years governmental tenure successfully, saying, the troubled country has got back on track in two years due to tough, right and timely decisions.

In a video message, he said all PTI leaders and workers deserve congratulations on this day.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, despite facing many challenges, had completed the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and FATA merger projects in an efficient manner. He said after the successful merger of FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a new era of development has now begun.

The minister said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has met the expectations of the Prime Minister in every difficult time. He said that despite limited resources the coronavirus pandemic was handled in an effective manner.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the tribal districts were facing terrorism for the last 15 years and after defeating terrorism, the province was now at peace and moving towards development.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that many power generation projects have been completed in these two years while work was underway on some of them which would be completed soon and agreements have been signed with partners to generate cheap electricity in the province. The electricity would be supplied to the industries at cheaper rates and it would lead to industrial development. The Rashkai Economic Zone would be a game changer for the province.

He said the country's economy was going up and its credit goes to the PM Imran Khan's finance team.

While appreciating the foreign policy, he said that for the first time, the issues of Palestine and Kashmir were highlighted at the international level.

The provincial minister said the government was taking right steps against the corruption and everything was being done on merit, adding, the opposition was fearing of accountability but the government would never compromise over its stance of across the board accountability.