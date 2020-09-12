Shaukat denounces targeting security agencies in name of freedom of expression

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Youafzai Saturday denounced the criticism of national security agencies under the guise of freedom of expression and said journalists should have to follow journalistic ethics and national responsibility while practicing professional journalism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Youafzai Saturday denounced the criticism of national security agencies under the guise of freedom of expression and said journalists should have to follow journalistic ethics and national responsibility while practicing professional journalism.

The government welcomes positive criticism but cannot allow anything against the national security agencies in the name of freedom of speech or expression, adding that security forces have rendered great sacrifices for the sake of motherland and in the war against terrorism.

He was addressing a five-day workshop on "Local Government system" arranged for female journalists here at a local hotel.

Paying tribute to the soldiers he said that eradication of terrorism was made possible due to unmatched sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army and security agencies.

"We will not allow targeting our national security agencies under the guise of freedom of expression," said the Minister. Shaukat Yousafzai stressed on journalists to have a deeper understanding of the security and other dynamics in the region.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of the press and rights of journalists, adding that the environment is very conducive for journalism in the country due to which a large number of women are adopting journalism as career in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Referring to local government elections, the Minister said that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wants to hold local body elections, but it was delayed due to certain amendments in the law and delimitations.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a staunch supporter of devolution of power to local level. Shaukat Yousafzai considered the local bodies as 'nurseries' of politics.

The Minister was of the view that the local government elections were delayed due to amendments in the local government act and delimitations of new Constituencies as per the new law.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai while reacting to Bilawal Zardari's statement said the politics of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership was based on corruption, money laundering and plundering of national exchequer.

He said both the political parties had lost their popularity and credibility among the people. He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gave a package of 1100 billion to Karachi and soon the Sindh will see a new era of change and development.