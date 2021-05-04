UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Directs Timely Completion Of Uplift Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:16 PM

KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday directed for ensuring timely completion of development schemes in Shangla and vowed zero tolerance for unnecessary delay in them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday directed for ensuring timely completion of development schemes in Shangla and vowed zero tolerance for unnecessary delay in them.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department related schemes, he said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the policy of zero tolerance for corruption would followed and said that the purpose of their efforts is giving better projects and facilities to people.

The provincial minister said that PHE Department has initiated several drinking water schemes in Shangla wherein steel pipe would be used to get rid the people rid of plastic pipes.

He said that the monitoring of all ongoing schemes would be tightened and physical verification of all schemes would be ensured.

He said that some drinking water schemes in Shangla were being delayed that affecting the general public and directed their speedy completion.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that he himself would monitoring all projects to prevent ghost scheme and in case of such incident stern action would be taken against those responsible.

He said that several years back a project of the installation of two tube-wells worth Rs.20 million was initiated at Bootiyal, but despite the spending of the fund, they are still incomplete.

He warned that the department fails in initiating action then it would be either sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or Anti-Corruption Establishment Department for inquiry.

He said that service of the people and socio-economic uplift is the objective of their politics and completing all schemes with transparency.

