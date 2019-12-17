UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaukat, Eng. Meraj Discuss Coal Mine Rescue Operation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Shaukat, Eng. Meraj discuss coal mine rescue operation

The brother of Engineer Meraj, Engineer Nek Mohammad of Shangla called on the KP Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The brother of Engineer Meraj, Engineer Nek Mohammad of Shangla called on the KP Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed rescue operation for the recovery of his brother, who was trapped in the coal mine of the Dara Adamkhel and hurdles in this regard.

Talking to Engineer Meraj, the provincial minister assured him all possible efforts for making the rescue operation successful.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shangla All

Recent Stories

Saudi Aramco acquires 17% of South Korean Hyundai ..

11 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament opens

11 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U ..

22 minutes ago

EIMUN team calls on AJK President

25 minutes ago

Compromise on Kashmir out of question: Masood Khan

25 minutes ago

 “It is the worst decision ever,” says Mushar ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.