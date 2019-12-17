Shaukat, Eng. Meraj Discuss Coal Mine Rescue Operation
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:23 PM
The brother of Engineer Meraj, Engineer Nek Mohammad of Shangla called on the KP Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here on Tuesday
During the meeting, they discussed rescue operation for the recovery of his brother, who was trapped in the coal mine of the Dara Adamkhel and hurdles in this regard.
Talking to Engineer Meraj, the provincial minister assured him all possible efforts for making the rescue operation successful.