UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin Swears In As Senator

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:07 PM

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

The newly elected member of the Senate, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday took oath as Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The newly elected member of the Senate, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday took oath as Senator.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani administrated oath to the newly-elected Senator.

Later, the senator signed the roll of members as required by the rules.

Shaukat Tarin won the senate seat from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Monday by securing 87 votes. Awami National Party's (ANP) Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Zahir Shah, and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Mohammad Saeed were the other candidates in the race for the Senate seat.

The seat was vacated by Muhammad Ayub Afridi, who resigned from the upper house of parliament in November.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Awami National Party Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party November Afridi From Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

12 minutes ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

12 minutes ago
 A man killed by train in Mian Channu

A man killed by train in Mian Channu

19 minutes ago
 Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

19 minutes ago
 Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

23 minutes ago
 Three motorcycle lifter arrested

Three motorcycle lifter arrested

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.