Shaukat for strict action against petrol pumps, CNG stations

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai here on Tuesday directed strict legal action against owners of petrol pumps and CNG stations over sale of substandard and less quantity of gasoline and CNG fuels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai here on Tuesday directed strict legal action against owners of petrol pumps and CNG stations over sale of substandard and less quantity of gasoline and CNG fuels.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress of different department, he directed Labour department to conduct regular inspections of petrol pumps and CNG stations to ensure provision of full quantity of oil and gas to consumers.

He said the adulteration has emerged as a social evil in the society and advised Labour department to introduce more vigorous punishment in labour laws to deal strictly with the accused of this crime.

He also emphasized upon creating awareness among masses about labour laws and to make registration of labours and workers easier in order to determine the exact number of labours and workers in the province.

The meeting attended by Additional Secretary Labour Akmal Khan, Director General Employees Social Security Institution Anwer Khan, Secretary Workers Welfare board Dr Bilal and Director Labour Irfanullah reviewed the performance of various subordinate departments.

The minister directed to further improve the labour laws and the implementation as well as remove complications to facilitate the people.