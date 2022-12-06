UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Hayat To Evaluate Study Report Of EOBI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 01:19 AM

Shaukat Hayat to evaluate study report of EOBI

Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has appointed Shaukat Hayat Durrani, Senior Advisor and former Federal Secretary to evaluate the Federal Ombudsman's 2016 systemic study report of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has appointed Shaukat Hayat Durrani, Senior Advisor and former Federal Secretary to evaluate the Federal Ombudsman's 2016 systemic study report of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

This step has been taken to overcome the persistent thousands of public complaints against EOBI.

The evaluation report prepared by Durrani indicates legal lacunae, inadequacy of mechanisms for registration of workers, delay in payment of pension and old age grants; non-availability of a Complaint Management System to register online complaints, inefficient Internal Dispute Resolution System and non-availability of digital record of thousands of employers and millions of workers.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib will comprehensively review the implementation of the recommendations of the report by the EOBI with a view to bringing improvement in the service delivery of EOBI and to ensure greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the organization which has to look after the interests of around 9.4 million workers.

