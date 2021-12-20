UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Hopes Reduction In Inflation Soon; Ehsaas Program To Provide Relief To Masses

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

Shaukat hopes reduction in inflation soon; Ehsaas program to provide relief to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday expressed gratitude to members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly for electing him as Senator and asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would continue to serve masses.

Talking to media here after winning the Senate election from the provincial assembly, he said that he would visit Peshawar every month, adding that the government was taking pragmatic measures to provide relief to the common man, especially the poor segment of society.

Referring to price-hike, he said that it was a global phenomenon as the corona pandemic affected the economy of even developed countries across the world. However, he said that the government was giving targeted subsidies to masses under Ehsaas Rashan Card to provide respite from inflation.

He said that the national economy was witnessing 5 to 6 percent growth and soon the prices of commodities would reduce. He said that petroleum prices had increased worldwide which also affected price of petroleum products in Pakistan.

Regarding electricity and gas loadshedding, Shaukat said that more reservoir of gas were being explored to provide uninterrupted gas supply to commercial and domestic consumers, adding that priority was still being given to domestic consumers.

Referring to electricity loadshedding he said that it was the result of high line losses, and the government was working on provision of relief to masses in high line losses areas.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Peshawar Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Poor Shaukat Tarin Provincial Assembly Visit Man Price Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi inaugurates second edition of Al Bu ..

Noura Al Kaabi inaugurates second edition of Al Burda Festival

5 minutes ago
 How realme Brought real Quality in 2021 through it ..

How realme Brought real Quality in 2021 through its C-Series Line-up? realme Gav ..

8 minutes ago
 Emirates Skywards is offering five lucky members a ..

Emirates Skywards is offering five lucky members a chance to become Skywards mil ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai World Trade Centre to become comprehensive z ..

Dubai World Trade Centre to become comprehensive zone and regulator for virtual ..

20 minutes ago
 2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convo ..

2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convocation

22 minutes ago
 Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid ..

Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.