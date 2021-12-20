Shaukat hopes reduction in inflation soon; Ehsaas program to provide relief to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday expressed gratitude to members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly for electing him as Senator and asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would continue to serve masses.

Talking to media here after winning the Senate election from the provincial assembly, he said that he would visit Peshawar every month, adding that the government was taking pragmatic measures to provide relief to the common man, especially the poor segment of society.

Referring to price-hike, he said that it was a global phenomenon as the corona pandemic affected the economy of even developed countries across the world. However, he said that the government was giving targeted subsidies to masses under Ehsaas Rashan Card to provide respite from inflation.

He said that the national economy was witnessing 5 to 6 percent growth and soon the prices of commodities would reduce. He said that petroleum prices had increased worldwide which also affected price of petroleum products in Pakistan.

Regarding electricity and gas loadshedding, Shaukat said that more reservoir of gas were being explored to provide uninterrupted gas supply to commercial and domestic consumers, adding that priority was still being given to domestic consumers.

Referring to electricity loadshedding he said that it was the result of high line losses, and the government was working on provision of relief to masses in high line losses areas.