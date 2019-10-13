Shaukat Khanum hospital Karachi to provide better medical cover to people: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday said that the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) Karachi will help people of Sindh to get better medical facilities.

He said this while inaugurating a rally by riding a heavy motorcycle at the Seaview here. The rally was organised by Rider for Cause Pakistan to create awareness about breast cancer.

The rally started from Seaview and ended at the Shaukat Khanum hospital DHA, Phase VII here, which was joined by over 250 bike riders.

The Governor of Sindh said that over 80 per cent patients avail free of cost medical treatment from the Shaukat Khanum hospital.

He said that the people have confidence in Shaukat Khanum hospital and Karachiites contribute more than other parts of the country in the shape of donations to Shaukat Khanum hospital.

The riders of heavy bikes donated Rs 2.5 million while a large number of people also presented donations.