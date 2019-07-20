Shaukat Khanum Hospital Peshawar earns gold standard seal by JCI; PM congratulates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The Joint Commission International (JCI) Friday awarded Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital of Peshawar its accreditation considered as the gold standard of global healthcare.

The hospital achieved the distinction within four years of its inauguration in 2015 by Imran Khan, who is also Chairman, board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

The accreditation of JCI is the second in line for the SKMCH as last year, the Shaukat Khanum Hospital of Lahore had also earned the same gold seal of global healthcare.

In a statement on his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the leadership of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, doctors and staff for getting accreditation from the JCI.

"This means the hospital is of international standard as certified by JCI after a rigorous audit conducted over several days," he remarked.

After Agha Khan Hospital of Karachi, SKMCH of Lahore and Shifa International Hospital of Islamabad, the SKMCH of Peshawar is the fourth healthcare facility in Pakistan to have won the JCI accreditation in Pakistan, according to the JCI website.

The JCI identifies, measures, and shares best practices in quality and patient safety with the world.

The JCI expert team works with hospitals and other health care organizations, health systems, government ministries, public health agencies, academic institutions, and businesses to achieve peak performance in patient care.