Shaukat Lauds RESCUE 1122 Performance During COVID-19; Inaugurates Service In Besham

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Shaukat lauds RESCUE 1122 performance during COVID-19; inaugurates service in Besham

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday highly appreciated the performance and services of RESCUE-1122 during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this while inaugurated the emergency services of RESCUE 1122 in Besham Tehsil. Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain Ranjha and Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmad Jawad also accompanied the Provincial Minister on the occasion.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shaukat Yousafzai said the launch of emergency rescue services in remote and mountainous areas was an important step. He said that the Rescue 1122's performance in emergencies has always been commendable.

The Minister was of the view that the services of RESCUE-1122 has been extended to all parts of the province keeping in view the changing weather conditions and the difficulties faced by the people in case of natural calamities.

"With inauguration of the station the RESCUE services are now available to the people of Shangla in Shangla which will help reducing the hardship of the people they have been facing in the past", Shaukat Yousafzai.

Later, he inspected various parts of the Rescue 1122 station. Rescue officials briefed the Provincial Minister about the services provided at the station.

