Shaukat pays surprise visit to Petrol pumps ,CNG stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday paid a surprise visit to various petrol pumps and CNG stations in Peshawar to inspect weight and measure standards.

During inspection the team of the Labour Department fined a petrol pump at Peshawar Arbab Road for not complying as per Standard Weights and Measures Rules of the province. The Minister has ordered intensifying inspection across the province and tighten labor laws to keep the standards intact in the province.

"The maximum fine charges for violating the Standard Weights and Measures rules will be increased up to 0.5 Million rupees and necessary amendments will be made in the law in this regard", Shaukat Yousafzai said.

During the visit and inspection, the Provincial Minister found the situation in most of the petrol pumps and CNG stations satisfactory in terms of quality and quantity, on which the workers were commended.

Whereas,a petrol pump at Arbab Road was given challan on the spot due to shortage in measure.

The Provincial Minister directed the Labor Department to conduct regular inspections of petrol pumps and CNG stations.

Shaukat Yousafzai said no one would be allowed to earn through mixed and low weight and in this regard the Labor Department would further improve its performance.

Action will also be taken against the government officers if there is no visible improvement in the affairs of the service delivery at pumps and CNG stations.

He said that the department would tighten the labor laws so that the offenders could be dealt with iron fists.