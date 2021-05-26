Shaukat pays tribute to KP CM for announcing 25% increase in salaries of govt employees

Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai paid tribute to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for announcing a 25 % increase in the salaries of government employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai paid tribute to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for announcing a 25 % increase in the salaries of government employees.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Shaukat said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government has given huge relief to KP government employees by increasing the salaries.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that raising the minimum wage of ordinary workers from 17,000 to 21,000 is a revolutionary step.

He said that the province was already facing severe financial difficulties despite that the Chief Minister's decision to increase the salaries of government employees by 25% is a big step.

Shaukat Yousafzai added that increasing salaries would improve the performance of government employees.

Members of the ministerial committee formed to negotiate with employees apart from Shaukat Yousafzai were Taimur Jhagra, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Akbar Ayub Khan and Kamran Bangash, he also thanked Secretaries Motahar Zeb, Shahab Ali Shah and Atif Khan who sat down with government employees and solved their problems.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had taken the decision as per the wishes of the government employees.

Shaukat said that implementation of minimum wage would be ensured in all cases and after the budget the rights of employees working in all institutions would be protected.