Shaukat Raja wins PP-9 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Shaukat Raja has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-9, Rawalpindi-III by securing 50,560 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate, Chaudhry Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan who bagged 43,528 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 55.18%.