Shaukat slams opposition parties over criticism on state institutions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said the negative criticism on state institutions by opposition parties is tantamount to playing in the hands of anti state powers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said the negative criticism on state institutions by opposition parties is tantamount to playing in the hands of anti state powers.

He said the opposition's movement was meant to pressurize the government to stop the accountability process in the country, adding that the government would not step back from holding the indiscriminate accountability of corrupt mafias.

Addressing a session of Youth Assembly here, he said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to developing a corruption free society where merit and transparency could prevail and corrupt elements could be stopped from coming in power.

He said that the government wants to provide opportunities to youth in the mainstream political system and for the purpose the youth are being trained through different initiatives.

Shaukat said that youth could make their way to the assemblies from the platform of PTI and now great responsibility lies with them to support their sincere leadership in the democratic process.

He said that PTI leadership took pragmatic steps to control price-hike and inflation and despite the COVID_19 pandemic put the national economy on the path of development.