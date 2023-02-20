Shaukat takes charge as Commissioner Kohat Division

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) ::Newly appointed Commissioner Kohat Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday took charge of his new assignment here.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, besides working as Commissioner Bannu, Hazara and Malakand divisions, has also served in many other important posts. He has vast experience in dealing with administrative affairs, said a notification issued here on Monday.