Shaukat Tareen Admitted Imran Regime Took Rs 20,000 Bln Loan In Four Years: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Shaukat Tareen admitted Imran regime took Rs 20,000 bln loan in four years: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that former finance minister Shaukat Tareen had finally admitted that Imran Khan during his four year tenure as prime minister took Rs 20,000 billion loans which was 76 per cent of the total loan taken in the history of Pakistan.

  In a tweet, the minister said that many such confessions were yet to be made by Imran Khan and his party.

Imran's agreement with International Monitoring Fund (IMF) on strict conditions, taking Dollar's price from  Rs 115 to 189, would be another confession soon, she maintained. In addition to sharp increase in inflation, unprecedented unemployment and economic catastrophe, the fruits of "carat", "Khairat" and  corruption would soon be acknowledged, the minister predicted.

