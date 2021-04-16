UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Tareen Appointed New Finance Minister

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:15 PM

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also changing the portfolios of several other ministers including Hammad Azhar who has replaced Omar Ayub as power minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Shaukat Tareen has been appointed as a new Finance Minister in recent reshuffle in the federal cabinet, the latest reports say.

Prime Minster Imran Khan has also changed portfolios of several other ministers.

Hammad Azhar who was appointed as a Finance Minister has replaced Omar Ayub as power minister, and additional charge of the Ministry of Industries and Production has been taken from him.

Omar Ayub has been entrusted with the portfolio of the revenue affairs while Federal Minister for Science and Technology has replaced Shibli Faraz.

Shibli Faraz has been made the science and technology minister.

The federal government on March 29 had replaced Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh with Industries Minister Hammad Azhar as new finance minister.

PM Khan was unsatisfied with the performance of the finance team over rising inflation in the country, said Shibli Faraz.

Shibli said that PM Khan was unhappy due to inflation in the country and decided to bring in a new finance.

